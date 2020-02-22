Young people celebrated as Aberdeen council marks National Care Day

Young people with care experience were celebrated during an event to mark National Care Day.

The annual celebration, which took place yesterday, saw Aberdeen’s care-experienced young people take part in a day of fun activities, stalls and food at Westburn Resource Centre.

They were joined by their parents and carers to celebrate National Care Day 2020, now in its fifth year.

Care Day was founded by voluntary organisation Who Cares? Scotland, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Scottish Parliament’s passing of the Children and Young People (Scotland) Bill 2014, which saw more rights for care-experienced young people.

Councillor Lesley Dunbar, who was in attendance, said: “It’s an opportunity for looked-after young people to come along and try out some great activities, to meet other looked-after young people and some other service providers, while having fun and celebrating looked-after children’s achievements.”

Aberdeen Performing Arts has also supported Care Day by lighting His Majesty’s Theatre, as well as other venues across the city, in red to raise the public awareness of care.

Peter Melrose, development officer at Who Cares? Scotland, said: “Westburn is a real hub for care-experienced young people across Aberdeen.

“They feel comfortable here and have had many celebrations in the building.”