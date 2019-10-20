Young pals serve up £500 boost for cancer charity with north-east coffee morning

A group of north-east youngsters organised their own coffee morning fundraiser for a cause close to their hearts.

The schoolgirls, from Pitmedden, teamed up to host the event and all the money raised will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

School pupils Sophie Last , Sophie Allan and Karla Brand, all 11, were involved along with 10-year-olds Maisy Trim and Naomi Clark.

The coffee morning was held yesterday at Pitmedden Hall and was hailed a huge success.

Sophie Allan’s mum Kerri Henry said: “I am so incredibly proud of them. They are great kids.

“They organised another coffee morning a couple of years ago in 2015.

“Sophie Last first came up with the suggestion and asked the girls to organise another one.

“I think all of them in one way or another have been affected by cancer.

“They all had their different jobs and they were all busy baking to prepare.

“The parents organised the tea and coffee and the girls did everything else.”

Kerri said the families were not sure whether there would be a big turnout at the event due to it being organised for the October holidays.

They had advertised it on social media and had responses from many people saying they could not make it because they would be away from home.

She said: “I think the girls were nervous because the last time we organised a coffee morning it was at a better time.

“But we were actually really busy with people of all ages showing up.

“It was all members of the community and other family members.”

The Pitmedden Primary pupils managed to raise about £500 from the coffee morning sales which will go towards the cancer charity.

The 34-year-old added: “I think the girls are very proud of themselves, especially when all the money was counted up.

“They came in early and organised everything and helped clear up after it was finished.

“I think they might organise another one in a couple of years time, in fact they were even talking about that today.”

To donate to the charity or to organise a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support go to http://bit.ly/2BdgTjZ