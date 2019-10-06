Young north-east readers win awards at event

Young readers in the north-east have been recognised for their efforts after a summer-long competition.

Aberdeenshire Libraries Summer Reading Challenge awarded children stickers and prizes for reading books.

Star Reader titles were awarded by each local library, with the overall winning title going to 10-year-old Finlay Watson, a regular at Turriff Library.

An awards event on Saturday also featured a talk by author David MacPhail, who writes comedy and historical fiction for children.

David Cook, chairman of the Live Life Aberdeenshire sub-committee, said: “Everyone, especially the children, had a fantastic morning celebrating all things to do with books and reading.

“It is wonderful to see so many children enjoying reading during their holidays and making use of their libraries.”