Young farmers in the north-east have a field day to fundraise

Young farmers have joined together to raise £1,600 for their local club through an afternoon tea.

The Echt Young Farmers Club is involved in arts and crafts, drama, variety performances and speech making, as well as tug-of-war, cattle and sheep dressing events.

The group, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2017, is self-funded and relies on fundraisers to pay for outings.

Now members have raised £1,600 following the successful prosecco afternoon tea event, which was held on Saturday at Echt Hall.

Club secretary Sarah Phillips said: “Young Farmers is a youth organisation for people who are interested in agriculture.

“We need money to pay for all the events that we put on for members, and the fees for the hall we hold our meetings in.

“We had 103 ladies attend our prosecco event, and they all enjoyed an afternoon of tea drinking, glass clinking and cake eating.”

The 25-year-old added: “This kind of support will allow the club to continue to grow for the next 90 years.”

Echt Young Farmers Club is one of more than 80 clubs associated with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC).

The organisation has brought together young people in rural Scotland interested in the countryside since its creation in 1938.

As the association has evolved, the main aim has remained the same – to offer personal development opportunities for young people.

Sarah, who has been a young farmer since the age of 14, added: “Being a part of the SAYFC is probably one of the best things you can do, because it gives you the chance to interact with people from all over Scotland. “When you live in a rural community it’s a rite of passage. It’s basically a social network for rural people and there are so many opportunities that come from that.

“The majority of members are from a farming background, but there are also people who have an interest in agriculture.

“The current motto is ‘Not just for those who wear wellies’ which highlights that it is open to everyone.”

For more information, visit www.sayfc.org