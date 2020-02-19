Young Dons players get lesson in model behaviour

Dons stars of the future have been educated on off-field issues which could help shape their fledgling careers.

The club hosted its annual education day at its new Cormack Park base, with players from squads from under-14s to under-17s taking part in workshops with a range of organisations.

Some of the club’s internal staff gave talks to the youngsters, as well representatives from outside bodies.

And the players were also taught about the positive and negative aspects of social media and the dangers it can pose.

Gavin Levey, head of the club’s junior youth academy, believes the education programme will help the players even if they end up forging a career away from Pittodrie.

He said: “We are under no illusion that it is very difficult to become a professional footballer and get a contract, but at the same time, every player is going to have to sit in front of somebody, look them in the eye and conduct an interview, whether that’s for university, a job they want or to join another football club.

“Those are the values you want and the ones we have to preach here at Aberdeen.

“The more serious side of it is making sure we stay within the law, whether that’s the laws of the game or otherwise.”

The players were given talks from organisations such as Police Scotland as well as local referees.

The initiative is designed to educate the players in how to achieve their potential on and off the pitch.

Youth academy chief Neil Simpson said: “This is something we do regularly so the players are building up their knowledge so hopefully by the time they become professional footballers the message has really been reinforced.

“There are strict rules and guidelines on how to act and how to be an Aberdeen player.

“We are trying to preach good habits and information that allows them to make good judgements in the future.”

He added: “There was a lot of good information given regarding the first-team players now and how they use social media.

“They are not allowed to tweet 24 hours before or after a game. That was a good message for the young players.

“But at the same time the kids can go and see their clips from the weekend. They log how they feel every morning.

“That shows social media is good from that point of view and there are positives.

“It’s about harnessing that.” Gavin believes the club has a crucial role to play in ensuring players conduct themselves in the correct manner – and says the education day will add to the reputation of the Dons’ young stars.

He said: “We are very proud when we go overseas of how respectful the players are and how they conduct themselves.

“It’s about encouraging the players to fulfil their potential and be the best people they can be.”