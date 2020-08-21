Young Dons fan receives award from Shay Logan

A young Dons fan has received a very special player of the month award from one of his football heroes.

Casey Tait, 10, is one of more than 3,000 children to log their skills during lockdown through virtual training sessions hosted by Youth Football Scotland.

Every day, youngsters earn points by posting home videos of their training on their online resource, Keep Scotland Active.

Each month the top ranked boy and girl each receive a player of the month award from the Scottish Building Society.

And die-hard Dons fanatic Casey was awarded this month’s prize in a virtual presentation with Shay Logan.

Despite living in Motherwell, around 150 miles from Pittodrie, Casey comes from a family of avid Aberdeen fans and was thrilled to find out he had won from the Reds right back.

Robbie Forsyth, director of Youth Football Scotland, said: “Casey may live 150 miles from Pittodrie but Aberdeen are his home team. It made his day for such a fantastic role model as Shay to take time out and congratulate him.

“We are so proud of all the 3,000 youngsters who took part in the programme during lockdown.”

Kerra McKinnie, marketing director of Scottish Building Society, said: “Congratulations to Casey on his well-deserved award.

“We are delighted to support a football initiative that kept boys and girls active during lockdown.

“We’d like to thank footballers like Shay for helping encourage all the youngsters who took part.”