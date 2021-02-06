Young creatives in Aberdeen to benefit from £50,000 in funding

An awards scheme will see young artists in the city benefit from £50,000 in funding, Aberdeen City Council has announced.

The local authority’s Creative Learning team has been awarded youth arts recovery funding through Creative Scotland to support and administer grants to what it calls “freelance creative practitioners”.

The scheme will support employment for creatives to help sustain opportunities for children and young people, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Funding will be allocated through the Youth Arts Practitioner Awards (YAPA) which was launched yesterday.

Creative practitioners living in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are invited to apply for grants between £500 and £5000 for the collaborative development and delivery of high-quality artist-led youth arts activity in the city.

The YAPA scheme is looking to award creative practitioners across a range of art forms with the experience and skills to inspire, and co-design activities with the young people.

Creative practitioners will be asked to submit applications including ideas for working in youth settings with the identified priority groups and partners.

These include people with a disability or additional support needs, those from BAME backgrounds, youngsters in the early years (0-5) of their lives, people experiencing poverty or residing in areas of economic deprivation, or those at risk of experiencing harm or neglect.

The awards aim to attract individuals with a strong creative practice and interest in using their art form to engage, nurture and upskill children and young people up to the age of 25 years.

Creative Learning is also keen to hear from recent graduates with a desire to develop their practice in youth arts.

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, Councillor Marie Boulton, said: “Particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is so important that we can provide creative employment opportunities in Aberdeen.

“This innovative programme will bring together artists and host organisations adding valuable creative approaches to nurturing young people’s wellbeing, skills and employment opportunities.”

The Creative Learning team is working in partnership with Station House Media Unit (SHMU) and other Culture Aberdeen partners to extend the reach of the fund.

The Youth Arts Practitioner Awards will connect artists and youth organisations who have the same desired outcomes. Artist-led activity with children and young people will focus on wellbeing, skills development and employability and will take place between June 2021 and March 2022.

A wrap-around programme of networking events, training and mentoring will be provided for successful grant recipients to ensure strong networks and sustainable outcomes are achieved.

Host and network partners include Aberdeen Foyer, Barnardos, Aberdeen City Council’s Youth Work Team and Children’s 1st.

To apply for funding, creative practitioners should visit aberdeencity.gov.uk

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 5 2021.