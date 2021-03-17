Young carers scheme supported by north-east MSP

A north-east MSP has pledged her support to an annual campaign raising awareness of young carers.

Young Carers Action Day has been held over the last six years to highlight the contribution they make to their families and communities by supporting someone due to illness, disability, mental health problem or addiction.

A recent survey carried out by the Carers Trust showed more than 70% of carers aged 12-17 and 85% of those aged 18-25 have increased concern for their futures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, the theme for this year’s event is “protecting young carers’ futures”, and the campaign has called for a national action plan to be introduced in Scotland.

The scheme is being supported by Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin.

She said: “I’m supporting Young Carers Action Day because it’s vital we help support young people who help support family members. The work makes a huge contribution to society and it isn’t often very visible to wider society.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly added an additional layer of pressure and it’s important we can help recognise this work not just today, but every day by looking at additional ways they can be offered support.”

Aberdeenshire Council already operates a strategy for young carers, which will run for the next three years.