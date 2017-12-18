Young cancer patient smashes donations target for Maggie’s Aberdeen

A man who pledged to shave his head in efforts to raise funds for a North-east charity has made thousands of pounds.

Cullen-based Alex Hutcheon, 20, hoped to raise £150 for Maggie’s Aberdeen, but has surpassed his target with a current total at £7,391.21.

He decided to shave his head for charity while receiving chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with sarcoma.

Alex and his family visited Maggie’s for the first time recently and have been receiving the valuable support it provides while he is undergoing treatment and the Centre acts as a base after travelling from the coastal village.

Mr Hutcheon said: “Following my recent diagnosis, it is clear how much support a place like Maggie’s can give families.

“In preparation for starting chemotherapy, I have decided to shave my own hair before cancer takes it away for me.

“I’d like to make the best out of a bad situation to do whatever I can to help Maggie’s help other people in similar situations.

“Any donation no matter how small helps people get through a difficult time with the support of Maggie’s.

“I can’t believe the level of support and amount of donations already, I can’t begin to thank people enough for getting behind me by supporting Maggie’s that is such an amazing place.”