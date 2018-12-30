Aberdeen kids become art critics to welcome visitors to new gallery

Children in one area of Aberdeen are becoming art critics to welcome visitors to the city’s new-look art gallery.

Art Chat, a programme run by Aberdeen City Council’s museums team as part of the Plus Music scheme, sees youngsters from primary schools in Northfield commenting on the paintings and other work on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

When the new space reopens next year visitors will have the chance to listen to curated playlists created by the children.

Art Chat ran over the course of four weeks and involved 29 children aged between eight and 11.

The children took part in a variety of activities, games and discussions at the Aberdeen Treasure Hub Museum Centre on Granitehill Road, which houses the city’s art collection while the art gallery renovation takes place. A selection of pieces were examined before the children worked with a production specialist to record audio clips of their thoughts and opinions on the art.

Staff at the Museums Service were impressed by the youngsters’ insights and enthusiasm.

The youngsters responded to and interpreted a range of works, from the more traditional to the contemporary, that will be on display at the gallery.

One of the children who took part said: “I liked playing consequences and I loved being in the activity room and the storerooms at the treasure hub.

“It was awesome, incredible and I loved getting to do a recording.”

Another said: “I enjoyed learning how to discuss feelings and concentrate. It helped me to make a better quality recording.”

Aberdeen City Council culture spokeswoman Councillor Marie Boulton, said: “Young people’s voices are an integral part of our community and can offer some of the best insights into exploring art.

“Plus Music is just one of the many exciting new in-gallery experiences waiting to be discovered when Aberdeen Art Gallery reopens in autumn next year.

“The Art Chat playlist will enhance enjoyment of the art gallery’s superb collection of artworks for visitors of all ages.”

All the children’s thoughts and feelings will be available to listen to through the curated playlists, which will only be accessible through the gallery.

The building, on the city’s Schoolhill, closed to the public in 2015 and was originally earmarked to open its doors in late 2017.

The plans for the redesign of the art gallery were passed by the council in 2013.