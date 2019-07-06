Young Aberdeen rangers praised for work at park

A group of Aberdeen youngsters have made their mark on a city park as part of their junior rangers role.

The children, pupils at Lochside Academy, are taking part in a joint project between the Duthie Park Rangers and Scottish Natural Heritage.

The group meets in the park every week with the youngsters doing a number of tasks including soil and pond surveys. They also learn about the history of the park.

Throughout the year, the junior rangers gather evidence and send it to the Scottish Countryside Rangers’ Association as a submission for the Junior Ranger Award.

Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery vice convener councillor Philip Bell said: “Duthie Park is one of the jewels in the crown of our award-winning parks and gardens and the contribution these youngsters have been making is invaluable.”

Scottish Natural Heritage chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “Three quarters of young people in Scotland say nature is important to them and increasingly we are seeing the younger generation leading the way in taking action to help protect the environment.

“The Junior Rangers are a fantastic example of how young people can make a difference in their area, helping to improve biodiversity while at the same time having plenty of fun.”