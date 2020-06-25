Young Aberdeen musicians in running for major competition prize

Young musicians from Aberdeen have beaten the lockdown blues by forming a band for a major competition.

Pipers and drummers from the Granite City have teamed up in a bid to win £1,000 and the chance to play with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

The event is being staged by a schools piping charity and the Chillis to help keep kids focused on their music while schools are out.

Seventeen bands have got together to make socially distant music and their efforts will be broadcast over the weekend.

Amongst the bands is RO-LEX Dos playing a cover of “Pirates of the Caribbean” by pupils from Robert Gordon’s College.

Head of the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust Alexandra Duncan said: “We had no idea what to expect and have been amazed at the talent on show in these entries.

!It’s hard enough performing as a band but the kids have had to overcome huge technical challenges to get their efforts sounding so good.

“The trust is teaching about 3,500 young people each week in schools across Scotland and we know only too well how desperate young musicians are to keep up with their passion so we were delighted to partner the Chillis in this competition.

“A lot of our tuition programmes have switched to online while the schools are closed but this has been a great chance for people to play together.

“One of our key aims is to show the world how well pipes and drums can sound played alongside other instruments and have schools music departments recognise the contribution our national instruments can make.”

Craig Munro from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers said his band was looking forward to playing a gig with the winners.

He said: “We have been off the road for weeks now and are desperate to get back performing – to have one of our first shows playing alongside the winning band will be something to look forward to.”

The final films will be played live on the Chilli’s Facebook page on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm with a grand final on Sunday on the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust’s Facebook site.

Judges include some of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and the director of the National Piping Centre in Glasgow Finlay MacDonald. An online people’s vote will decide who gets an additional £500 prize.

To watch the performances visit https://www.facebook.com/redhotchillipipersofficial/ and https://www.facebook.com/Piping4Pupils/