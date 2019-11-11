Young Aberdeen mum ‘feels sick’ living in notorious vibrating flat

A mum says she feels “sick” from tremors in her vibrating home after she moved into a notorious block of Aberdeen flats.

Brooklyn Gillies, mum to 11-month-old son Riley, said the building shakes when she uses her washing machine or even when people walk around above her flat in Marchburn Park, Aberdeen.

And the 18-year-old, who said the tremors have also caused cracks on internal walls, is concerned about how the shaking sensation may be affecting her son, since he is too young to communicate how he is feeling.

Brooklyn, who has been living in the property in Aberdeen with Riley for almost a year, said: “For the past four months I’ve been feeling sick.

“When the washing machine is on it makes my tummy feel weird. The noise of the washing machine upstairs gives me a mental earache.

“Riley is 11 months old. He can’t tell me.

“If I’m feeling funny then I can’t ask him what is wrong and just have to presume he is fine.”

Aberdeen City Council was forced to relocate all the residents in one of the blocks at Marchburn Park, Northfield, last year after complaints about the building constantly vibrating.

Passing cars, helicopters and children kicking balls off the building, along with using a washing machine, were said to cause the building to shake.

The flats, which were completed on the site of the former Marchburn School in 2012, were some of the first council homes built for families in the city for 30 years.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council previously said that agreed enhancements were being carried out to the properties before new tenants were moved in.

The mum-of-one has complained to the council but claims her concerns have not been taken seriously.

She said: “I’d like to move out as soon as I can, as long as it’s not to a worse area.

“They shouldn’t have people living in here.”

Aberdeen Labour councillor Gordon Graham, who represents the area, said: “I’m disappointed that this has happened given the fact we were given reassurances that everything was OK.

“I would encourage anyone who has got concerns to please get in touch with me.

“We were told it was fixed.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Feedback from the majority of tenants has been positive following the completion of the remedial works in affected properties.

“We are committed to investigating any complaints and will liaise directly with the tenant as we seek to resolve any issues that are identified.”