Young Aberdeen fashion designer lands spot on ASOS homepage

A young fashion designer has won a competition to have his clothing featured on the home page of a major online retailer.

Ryan Douglas was just 19 when he launched his own brand, Questions Clothing.

The apprentice joiner has entered the fashion world with his eye catching streetwear designs themed around thoughts, questions and world issues.

And now the 21-year-old, who lives in Bucksburn in the city, has become one of just a handful of designers to have their clothing featured on the homepage of ASOS Marketplace through a competition.

Ryan, whose pals help model his clothes, spoke of his delight on realising his designs were featured on the retailer’s homepage.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it. When I saw my brand on there it was just crazy.

“You just don’t think it can happen to you, it just shows what’s possible.

“Recently, in June, I got my brand on there as well so I’m now selling my clothes on there.

“Basically the competition, you would submit a photo, they’d assess your brand and then you’d either win or not.

“It’s just good coverage for my brand.

“It’s from my most recent collection, I just had my friend model it.

“From head to toe it’s all my own recent collection, there’s a utility vest, there’s a hoodie, cargo pants and that’s it.”

Ryan, whose friends Marzan Ahmed and Kyle Swan model and photograph his designs, started his business early last year, and hopes to grow it enough to become his full-time job.

He said: “I started it in February 2019. I’ve just been trying to build it up from there and put themes behind all my collections.

“I try and portray all the things that go in our minds and all the issues in the world and the questions we all ask.

“Streetwear in particular, and fashion, have always been big interests of mine. I’ve always followed it and what other brands have done.

“Since a young age, secondary school, I’ve really wanted to put my own twist on things and see how it would come out.

“I’m happy to say I’m starting to see a bit of success with it now.

“I’m not quite at the stage of them being available in shops yet, although I have been offered by a few smaller shops. It’s all just online on my own website and ASOS Marketplace as well.”