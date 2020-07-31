You won’t believe how good this poodle looks two years after it was found wandering Aberdeen streets

Two years ago, a little poodle was found wandering the streets of Aberdeen, his coat so matted and thick he could not open his mouth to eat.

When Argyle was found, he faced a fight to survive – he had not been groomed in months and was unable to open his mouth.

He had to undergo extensive dental treatment, while his thick coat of fur had to be shaved off.

After he was taken in by Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home in Aberdeen, the Evening Express published an appeal to try to find the elderly toy poodle’s owner.

Nobody came forward – but two years later, Argyle, now nicknamed Pipsqueak, is enjoying a new lease of life in his forever home.

Taken in by city centre residents Anne and Sandy Walker in Novermber 2018, the 13-year-old spends his days being pampered and cuddled.

Anne, 46, who works as a staff nurse at Roxburghe House, said: “When we first saw Pipsqueak, he was in a dreadful state of neglect and hadn’t been groomed for a long time.

“He hadn’t been looked after or even fed, and he was in a pretty bad way.

“But when I saw him in the paper, I thought ‘I’ve got to have that dog’.

“We had had poodles before, and our other dog Fergus is a standard poodle so we knew how to take care of him. There was quite a lot of interest in Pipsqueak, but once Mrs Murray’s had done all their checks they offered us the chance to take him in.”

Anne added: “He doesn’t show any tendencies of a dog who has been abused and he’s very affectionate. He loves cuddles.

“He’s looking so much better than he did – he’s now got a really lovely coat.”

The couple now want other prospective dog owners to consider rehoming and giving a pet a second chance.

Anne said: “Pipsqueak is 13 and is happy just to be cuddled for the rest of his life. We are lucky to be able to do that.

“Rehoming has been great for him, but it’s also had a very positive impact on us. You can’t underestimate how important it is for a household.

“I’d definitely encourage people to do it.”

Neil Raffan, assistant manager at Mrs Murray’s, said: “We really try to promote adopting a dog because by doing it, you are giving a dog a second chance at life in a forever home they are suited to.

“We are always trying to get that message through to people, because it can make a huge difference to a dog’s life.”