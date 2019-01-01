‘You need to know that it is OK to not be OK – but you also need to know that there are people who can help’

People in the north-east have been urged to seek help if they are struggling over the festive period.

Police Scotland and Choose Life have asked anyone who may be stressed to get in touch with services available.

Inspector Ian McKinnon encouraged people not to suffer alone.

He said: “There are pressures to buy presents, family problems might come to the fore and there is an expectation that you should be happy just because it’s Christmas.

“In reality it is the last thing some people might be feeling.

“You need to know that it is OK to not be OK at Christmas – but you also need to know that there are people out there who can help.

“Helplines such as the Samaritans and Breathing Space deal with numerous calls from people over this time so if you are feeling the pressure, take a time out and make a call, or use the Prevent Suicide app if that works better for you.

“If you think someone you know looks low, ask them. There are many people who have been in this position and managed to come through it by talking.”

Iain Murray, of Choose Life, said: “There is always someone ready to listen and the vast number of services and support available here in the north-east can be readily accessed through the free Prevent Suicide app.

“Since the launch in 2016, the app has been used by more than 36,000 people who have mainly used the safety plan section.”

For people who might be seeking some support in coping with life, the Samaritans offer a free and confidential emotional support service. Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, every day, on telephone number 116 123.