‘You knew there was a chance an inmate might try to stab you and you had to expect that – it was an ongoing thing’

New images of the infamous Peterhead prison riots have gone on show to mark today’s 30th anniversary of the dramatic events.

Inmates took control of the jail causing widespread destruction, and also kidnapped prison guard Jackie Stuart before parading him on the roof half-naked.

The dramatic stand-off continued for five days before elite soldiers from the SAS’s D Squadron carried out a six-minute raid that freed Mr Stuart and ended the violent protest.

To mark the anniversary, which focused worldwide media attention on the North-east town, Peterhead Prison Museum is displaying a series of images that show the high levels of damage prisoners did to the building.

Museum staff are to join veteran workers from the prison, which closed in 2013, for a special meal on Saturday, and Mr Stewart, who is now a museum guide, will be there.

Mr Stuart, 87, said: “The new pictures are great. It gives people a real sense of what went on.

“The mess they made had to be seen to be believed. They called it a riot, and it was a riot.

“In many ways, it seems the riots were longer ago than 30 years.”

Iconic images that dominated newspapers at the time showed prisoners’ banners complaining of overcrowded cells and – with many being from the Central Belt – that Peterhead was too far to travel for family visits.

However, Mr Stuart believes the prisoners’ motives for rioting were far less complex.

He said: “That was a fallacy in a way because they could accumulate their visits and be taken down to a local prison and have them there.

“Nobody ever put that across (as a complaint). It was an excuse for them to kick up trouble now and again.

“When you’re serving a life sentence, you’re bound to kick up.”

Describing the moment trouble started, Mr Stuart said: “The actual incident, from the start, was about a prisoner being put on a minor report, so he decided to start trouble.

“He got hold of a knife. I got the knife off him, but the whole hall had joined in with him by that time.

“I remember me and my colleagues getting beaten up and the prisoners did that to us for a few days.”

Despite the severity of the events, Mr Stuart said riots were a routine risk of being a prison warden – he would often get food, drink and other substances thrown at him.

Sometimes he was first on the scene in a cell after prisoners from rival gangs had stabbed each other – occasionally fatally.

Asked whether the riots were scary, Mr Stuart said: “Not really.

“I am very thran – my colleagues at the museum will tell you that.

“It was a question of wills – there was me and there were the prisoners.

“It was an ongoing thing. You never knew when a riot would happen.

“I had been inside when it had happened previously and you knew there was a chance that a prisoner might chance to stab you, and you had to expect that.”

According to Mr Stuart, SAS soldiers were given photographs of him and the prisoners to make sure he came to no harm during the fast-moving raid.

He added: “The SAS coming in was just about as bad as the riot because they were throwing stun grenades and gas. That just finished it.

“I just stood up and said ‘I’m the officer’. The only thing I wanted at the end of it was a bath.

“I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, it wasn’t a case of being a hero.

“I thought there would be a lot of interest in the prison and the riots but the interest has gone beyond that and I’m glad the museum has been set up to provide a focal point for that.”

The museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm.