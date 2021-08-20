You cannot be serious! Tennis courts wrangle holds up work on 200 homes at Kincorth Academy site

The Scottish Government will umpire a dispute over plans to wipe out tennis courts to make way for hundreds of homes on the former Kincorth Academy site.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee signalled its support for the 212 affordable properties to be built over the former secondary school yesterday.

But that came despite Sport Scotland lodging an official objection, bemoaning the loss of badly needed facilities as a result of the development.

As well as the floodlit netball and tennis courts, the national sports agency is battling to save a 60m by 40m synthetic pitch and a grass playing field.

The body cited planning policy designed to safeguard outdoor sporting venues as they petitioned councillors to knock it back.

Council officers justify move

Council planners argued that the creation of new sports facilities at the replacement Lochside Academy would make up for the loss of the tennis courts – which they said are in “poor condition”.

Although elected members agreed with that verdict, there is still one crucial round ahead.

The application will be referred to Holyrood and ministers will have the final say.

New development to serve needs of city

The development, which is part of the council’s strategic housing investment plan, includes 27 three-bedroom terraced houses and 185 flats that would be built in four blocks ranging from two to four storeys in height.

The majority of the flats would have one-bedroom (153) while the others would have three-bedrooms (32).

All of the ground floor flats and 10 of the terraced properties have been designed to be wheelchair accessible.

Aberdeen City Council’s senior housing strategy officer Mel Booth said that the mix of properties “adequately reflects the housing need and demand” based on current council house waiting lists.

A total of 181 car parking spaces would be created across the site with each terraced property having access to a private driveway.

Prior to the meeting, the application received 26 other letters of objection.

Residents raised a number of concerns including overlooking, insufficient parking, noise and impact on local amenities.

The former Kincorth Academy was demolished in late 2019 and the site has since been cleared and fenced-off.