You can now take your dog into Aberdeen’s John Lewis

by Callum Main
26/07/2019, 9:21 am Updated: 26/07/2019, 5:55 pm
John Lewis, Aberdeen
An Aberdeen department store has changed its rules on dogs.

Previously only assistance dogs were allowed into John Lewis, however, this has been relaxed to include all well behaved dogs, with the requirement they must be on a fixed lead at all times, or carried.

And most fans of the brand have reacted positively to the decision.

However, not everyone was happy with the decision, with one customer saying they “don’t fancy shopping in your store if dogs have been sniffing and rubbing themselves over your expensive clothes”.

What do you think of the change? Take the poll below and let us know

Breaking