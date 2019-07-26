You can now take your dog into Aberdeen’s John Lewis

An Aberdeen department store has changed its rules on dogs.

Previously only assistance dogs were allowed into John Lewis, however, this has been relaxed to include all well behaved dogs, with the requirement they must be on a fixed lead at all times, or carried.

Hi – we've decided to allow all customers, not just those with assistance dogs, to bring their dogs into our shops with immediate effect. Well behaved dogs only will be allowed in our shops and they must be on a fixed lead at all times, unless they are being carried. 🐶 ~ Amy — John Lewis & Partners (@jlandpartners) July 23, 2019

And most fans of the brand have reacted positively to the decision.

Fantastic, thank you! 😊 — ArchieLakeland (@ArchieLakeland) July 24, 2019

It is good for borderline needs of owners and their animals…like everything, sensible and respectful will win the day 🐾🧡🧥👗🧦👛👜👝🛍👚👙👘👕👔🛍🐕🐶🐩💜 — Jillian Robson (@JillianRobson9) July 25, 2019

However, not everyone was happy with the decision, with one customer saying they “don’t fancy shopping in your store if dogs have been sniffing and rubbing themselves over your expensive clothes”.

I don't fancy shopping in your store now if dogs have been sniffing and rubbing themselves over your expensive clothes etc. Dog hair all over stuff before I even try it on. It's a big fat no from me. — Sylvia 🇬🇧 #leavemeansleave (@go_dizzy_go) July 24, 2019

Like dogs but don’t want to shop in stores where they are. Not really necessary to allow them in! — Kay Hollis (@khollis100_kay) July 24, 2019

