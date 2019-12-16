Yobs torch bins on Aberdeen street … and started another when firefighters left

Yobs set fire to an Aberdeen street – then did the same again once firefighters left.

It is believed the group watched fire officers putting out the first blaze in Berryden – then started a second one before pushing a bin into a van, which was left badly damaged.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area and have urged anyone with information about the wilful fireraising incidents to get in touch.

A councillor has described the incident as “mayhem” and has called on those responsible to think about those hurt by their actions.

The drama began at just after 4.45am on Saturday when a resident of Chestnut Row was awoken by the sound of two bins burning on the street and dialled 999.

Firefighters put out the fire within 15 minutes – but then the situation took a sinister turn.

“Within minutes of fire officers returning from the street, they were called back to the area having received two more calls concerning bins being set alight,” said a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman.

At around 5.05am, yobs set fire to five bins near the junction of Elm Place and Berryden Road – the street next to Chestnut Row.

It is understood one of the bins was put next to the side of a house and another was put by a red works van, which suffered extensive damage to a side panel and wing mirror.

The SFRS spokesman said: “Because of the nature of these incidents, which occurred within a short distance and a short period of time, police attended and are now making inquiries.

“One appliance based at Aberdeen Central station attended each incident. They spent around 15 minutes at each.”

John Luckins told the Evening Express he was walking along Elm Place while firefighters were putting out the blaze.

He said: “I passed in the early hours en route home from work.

“It’s an absolutely horrible thing for someone to do, especially for the person who owns the van, who now might not be able to work.

“I feel for anyone stuck in this situation.

“It’s a disgrace nowadays how honest people can work so hard and a random act of idiocy can take it all away.”

Midstocket and Rosemount councillor Tom Mason added: “I am appalled by this incident. It sounds like utter mayhem.

“It is quite unusual for something like this to happen in Aberdeen and I know it will be causing a lot of anxiety with people who live in this area.

“Those responsible have set the bins alight, waited and watched while firefighters put it out – and then started separate fires on the adjacent street once the firefighters have gone.

“It is so irresponsible and it could have put lives at risk had the fire spread to a property, particularly as it was at a time when people would have been sleeping.

“I hope this is not the first of a number of incidents we will see in the run-up to Christmas with groups getting up to no good.

“Of course young people will misbehave, but taking it to this extreme is dangerous.

“They need to think about those hurt by their actions.

“I know police will step up patrols in the area and conduct a thorough investigation.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”