Ball-bearing vandal ordered to pay nearly £5,000 in compensation after smashing spree

A “childish” man has been ordered to shell out nearly £5,000 in compensation after using a slingshot to fire ball-bearings “willy-nilly” at communities across the north-east.

Jason Mirren previously admitted nine charges of vandalism and one of assault to injury – after firing ball bearings from a car.

The 22-year-old travelled around Ellon, Oldmeldrum, Cruden Bay and Boddam hitting windows and, on one occasion, a woman, leaving her injured.