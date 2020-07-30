Yo! announces new conveyor belt system for Aberdeen diners

Popular Japanese restaurant chain Yo! has announced it will reopen in Aberdeen with improved safety measures.

Yo!, formerly Yo! Sushi, will launch its upgraded conveyor belt at 18 sites across the UK from Saturday.

Aberdeen’s Union Square branch will begin to welcome customers again on August 7 and will also feature the “kaiten” conveyor belt.

Guests visiting the restaurants will experience a new contactless process as part of the Government’s safety guidelines.

Diners will take a picture of a QR code and order and pay for their food via the digital menu on their phone.

Dishes, which are freshly prepared in each store’s kitchen, will then arrive straight to the guest on the new “kaiten” belt.

A traffic light system will be put in place, which will turn amber to tell customers when their food is on its way and then green when the food arrives in front of them.

Drinks will also arrive to diners on the belt, allowing them to limit the number of times they physically interact with team members.

The menu has been updated and the establishments will work on slightly reduced menu, with more dishes set to return in the coming weeks as the restaurant group works adapt to working within the Government’s guidelines.

Yo! is part of the UK Government’s Eat Out to Help Out Scheme where people can eat for less from Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August.

Chief executive Richard Hodgson said: “Since we began reopening our restaurants on July 4, we’ve been delighted by the feedback from our customers on the new format.

“We’ve been working hard to make sure we can offer our guests the fun eating out experience Yo! is known for while transforming our restaurants into safe, socially distanced environments.

“We’re excited to continue reopening our doors across the country and provide a really exciting, totally different dining experience.”