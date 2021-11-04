Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yellow weather warning issued as north and north-east braced for ‘very strong winds’

By Ellie Milne
04/11/2021, 11:11 am Updated: 04/11/2021, 11:24 am
The Met Office has issued the weather warning for the north of Scotland

A yellow weather warning for “very strong winds” has been issued across the north and north-east of Scotland.

The Met Office has advised that wind is likely to cause travel disruption and dangerous coastal conditions.

The warning starts at 8pm on Saturday, November 6, and is in place until Sunday, November 7.

The affected areas include Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, as well as Orkney and the Western Isles.

Coastal communities should expect “spray, large waves and localised flooding” with a short-term loss of power also possible.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and be cautious on the roads while rail and ferry passengers are told to expect delays and disruptions.

The Met Office has reported northwesterly winds will bring gusts of up to 80mph in exposed locations.

These will begin in the Western Isles and the north-west of Scotland on Saturday evening before travelling the the north-east and Orkney overnight.

The winds are expected to gradually ease throughout Sunday afternoon.