Yellow warning of snow issued as Cairngorm residents wake to early snow

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office as residents in the Cairngorms have reported waking to an early flurry of snow.
The weather warning was issued at 3.45am and is in place until 11am covering much of central parts of the Cairngorms and parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.
Meteorologists have warned that roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times expected.
Snow has gathered on the A9 Inverness to Dunblane road at Slochd.
Rain is expected at nearby Carrbridge throughout the morning with temperatures expected to rise from the low 1C to around 5C later in the afternoon.
A #cold start to Thursday morning with a sharp frost in some rural areas.
A spell of more persistent #snow and #rain moving south across parts of Scotland, leading to some tricky travelling conditions
Elsewhere there'll be some early sunshine and a scattering of showers pic.twitter.com/BtDxyMOssR
— Met Office (@metoffice) May 6, 2021
The snow comes as voters head to polling stations for an election like no other.
