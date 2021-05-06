Yellow warning of snow issued as Cairngorm residents wake to early snow

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office as residents in the Cairngorms have reported waking to an early flurry of snow.

The weather warning was issued at 3.45am and is in place until 11am covering much of central parts of the Cairngorms and parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Meteorologists have warned that roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times expected.