Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued in north-east with flooding possible

Residents in parts of the north-east have been told to prepare for potential flooding and disruptions as a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued.

The Met Office has updated its latest weather warning to include Aberdeen and surrounding areas despite it not being forecast to rain in many places.

The yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from midday until 11pm tonight.

Where heavy showers and thunderstorms do occur, flooding and disruptions can be expected.

The Met Office has warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to “difficult driving conditions and some road closures”.

Those who need to travel should plan ahead and be aware of potential delays and cancellations of public transport.

There is also a “slight chance” of power cuts across the region and a “small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded.

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire to remain in place until further notice.

The agency has said that due to the localised nature of the heaviest showers, not all locations will be affected by flooding.

However, the onset of flooding could be “very fast” with urban areas at risk.

A week of weather disruptions

A number of weather warnings were put in place across Scotland last week with heavy rain causing flooding and disruptions for commuters.

Network Rail imposed a speed restriction between Aberdeen and Inverness and on the Highland Main Line between Perth and Inverness.

The 40mph speed limit meant longer travel times and delays for passengers who were advised to only travel if it was essential.