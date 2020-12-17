Year group at Ellon Academy asked to stay home tomorrow following positive Covid test

A year group at Ellon Academy has been asked to stay home tomorrow after a positive Covid case was detected at the school.

All parents were informed of this development tonight.

A person in the school community received a positive result this evening.

Ellon Academy is still waiting for Test and Protect to get in touch, so close contacts have not been identified yet.

The pupils will be expected back at school at the start of the next term on Tuesday January 5.

They have been asked to use that time for revision prior to assessments starting on Monday January 11.

A statement from the school on social media added: “I apologise for getting in touch in the evening, but we have just been informed that one person in our school community has tested positive for Covid-19, having received results this evening.

“We are obviously concerned for this person and their family and we send our best wishes to them for the coming days.

“This is clearly not ideal and disappointing for pupils being the last day of term and dress up/down day, but we must put the safety and welfare of our pupils and staff first.

“If your child is identified as a close contact, Test and Protect will be in touch with you directly, and your child will be asked to self-isolate for 10 days.

“Other family members and siblings will not be asked to self-isolate.

“I can reassure all parents and carers that additional cleaning will take place tomorrow morning prior to the start of school.”