Yacht towed to Aberdeen harbour after break down 50 miles offshore

A yacht has been towed to harbour by two RNLI crews after it broke down off the coast of the north-east.

A volunteer crew from Montrose was launched at 2.30pm yesterday after the yacht requested assistance.

The vessel has suffered a mechanical failure roughly 51 miles off the coast of the Angus town.

A nearby fishing boat helped monitor the yacht while the RNLI crew arrived at the scene.

The Montrose lifeboat began the tow to Aberdeen before the city’s RNLI team took over.

According to a statement, the Montrose crew returned to the harbour at around 12.30am today.