Activists blocked the entrance to Peterhead Power Station this morning using a green washing machine in a protest against site operator SSE’s sponsorship of the COP26 summit.

About 20 demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion Scotland and Glasgow Calls Out Polluters turned up outside the power station at around 6am this morning.

The facility has been ranked as one of the worst polluters in the country by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Activists say SSE’s sponsorship of COP26, which comes to Glasgow in November, amounts to “greenwashing”.

