Xanax linked to 25 north-east deaths

A deadly drug has a hand in a death every fortnight in the north-east, new figures show.

An Evening Express investigation last year revealed street dealers can deliver alprazolam – brand name Xanax – to your door in five minutes for just £1 a tablet.

We can reveal alprazolam played a role in 25 deaths in the region last year – meaning someone in the region died every 14 days on average partly due to the drug.

That compares with 28 deaths in 2017 and 10 in 2016, according to information released by NHS Grampian under freedom of information laws.

Of the 63 north-east deaths that alprazolam has played a part in between 2016 and 2018, 48 were in Aberdeen and 15 were in Aberdeenshire or Moray.

NHS Grampian previously issued a drugs alert about the medicine’s impact.

North East Scotland MSP Tom Mason said: “We are in the grip of a crisis and a drug culture out of control. We must get through to people the inherent danger in mixing substances like alprazolam with alcohol or other drugs.”

Last year, a woman identified only as Alana issued a stark warning to north-east residents after her sister Vicki, of Torry, died aged 32 from a lethal cocktail of painkillers and alprazolam.

Mum-of-two Alana said: “I am terrified these drugs are so readily available, and I really do fear for people as so many of them are dropping like flies.”

Xanax is only available on a private prescription in the UK and is used to treat anxiety.

It can lead to slurred speech, breathing problems, coma and death.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorna Ferguson said: “Xanax tablets tend to come through the mail.

“Anybody could go onto the internet and order a vast quantity of tablets, take them in and sell them from their house. We work very closely with the Royal Mail to intercept them.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We continue to closely monitor the use of Xanax and work closely with Police Scotland, NHS boards and organisations such as the Scottish Drugs Forum, to increase awareness of the health-related dangers of taking prescription drugs.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Services are available across Grampian to provide support and advice to anybody who is affected by the use of Xanax – whether their own personal use or somebody they know.

“Alcohol and Drugs Action provides support throughout Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire and has a helpline 01224 594700, which is open to all.

“Turning Point Scotland provide support in North Aberdeenshire and can be contacted on 01779 470490.

“Arrows is the organisation providing support in Moray. It can be called on 01343 610500.”