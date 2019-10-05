Oor Wullie returns to Aberdeen chipper after auction

An Aberdeen fish and chip shop has welcomed two permanent residents following a charity auction.

Oor Wullie’s Braw Fish and Chips on Great Western Road has purchased two sculptures of the comic favourite, which were part of the Big Bucket Trail in aid of children’s hospital charities.

Returning to the spot it was based at during the trail, Tartan Wullie Returns sold for £11,000.

And bosses at the popular eatery have also added Wullie’s Underwater Adventure, which was displayed in Dundee and sold for £4,600.

Owner Craig Thomson, 50, wanted a permanent memento of the trail – and plans to use them to continue raising money for the ARCHIE Foundation.

He said: “We decided to get them because of the obvious association with Oor Wullie.

“The sculptures look really good and it is obviously for a really good cause as well.

“We will be getting them decorated for Halloween and Christmas and things like that and we’ll be using them to raise more money for the ARCHIE Foundation.

“They only went up on Thursday but the feedback we have had from people visiting the shop and just passing by has been really positive.

“A lot of people have stopped to take photos and everyone seems to be really enjoying seeing them.

“It’s added something different and a bit colourful to the area outside the shop and it’s certainly got people talking. They’ve been really popular so far.

“It’s been great to be able to carry on the goodwill from the bucket trail.”