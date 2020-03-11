Writing on the wall for Aberdeen as Nuart prepares to celebrate freedom

World-renowned street artists will celebrate freedom in the Granite City when Aberdeen’s Nuart festival returns next month.

The event, from Thursday April 23 to Sunday April 26, will draw in artists from countries such as Canada, Italy, Iran, Argentina and the UK – as well as attract tens of thousands of people to see their work.

As the line-up of artists was unveiled, it was also announced the theme of this year’s Nuart Aberdeen will be “freedom”.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Nuart Aberdeen captures the imagination of the public in a special way and alongside the Nuart team, we can’t wait to bring it back to the city.

“The fourth iteration will continue to build on the successes of the previous three years, when another world-class line-up of artists descend on Aberdeen and share new street art interventions, which incorporate and address a wide range of issues, current affairs and history, all for the public to enjoy and interpret.”

Adrian said the festival has and continues to be transformational for the region, leaving a legacy which the city and its people and businesses benefit from.

The event is created and produced by the Stavanger-based arts organisation Nuart and backed by Aberdeen Inspired and the city council.

Martyn Reed, Nuart’s director and curator, said he was grateful for the support of Aberdeen Inspired, who understood the festival was dedicated to be challenging, not always producing works that were “pretty” but which would leave a different type of legacy over time.

Martyn said: “Sometimes the result won’t be a collective ‘oooooo’ or ‘wooooow’ at a colourful mural – but rather a child from Torry making his first stencil, a kid linking his chalk drawing on the pavement to the work in the art gallery, or as we’ve shown previously, senior citizens picking up spray cans and finding a new type of freedom.

“With this concept of freedom in mind, we’ve invited a much broader and more diverse group of artists from across the globe. Artists from Russia, Iran, Canada, Spain, America, Portugal, Denmark, and Italy, as well as the UK will descend on the city to showcase the real breadth of street art practice.”

Nuart Aberdeen, which is supported by delivery partners Burness Paull and The McGinty’s Group, is dedicated to promoting art as part of everyday life.

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture lead, said: “Nuart has rapidly established itself as a massive part of Aberdeen’s festival calendar and one of the most eagerly-anticipated events in the city, attracting crowds – and artists – from all over the globe.

“Aberdeen City Council is justly proud of our investment in the cultural renaissance taking place across the city in recent years, and how the public have responded to our efforts to make the arts accessible to all.”

Last year’s launch weekend brought tens of thousands of people to the city centre.

The sites where the artists will be working this year have yet to be revealed.