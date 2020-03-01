Writing for business workshop to be held in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen workshop will share tips on how to write effectively for business.

Attendees will learn tips on writing reports, newsletters, blogs, emails, advertising campaigns, fundraising documents and web and brochure copy.

Aiming to be fun and informative, the event takes on a practical approach.

It is hosted by author Jamie Jauncey, who has experience in helping organisations and individuals find their voice and tell their stories.

The author of five novels, Jauncey was previously a board member of Edinburgh International Book Festival.

He is a founder of the Dark Angels programme of Creative Writing for Business course.

The event is free to attend and takes place at the Central Library on Thursday March 12 from 12.15pm-1.30pm.

To book a place, call 01224 652500 or email LibraryEvents@aberdeencity.gov.uk