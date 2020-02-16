North-east writer to give performance at hospital

A local writer will give a talk at an Aberdeen hospital.

Shane Strachan has been published nationally and has had work staged by the National Theatre of Scotland.

He will give readings in response to artworks at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Tuesday.

After the event, Shane will support visitors to help them create a final work which could then be displayed in the hospital.

Shane was awarded a Scottish Book Trust Robert Louis Stevenson Fellowship in 2018.

Through this he created a new work inspired by the legacy of Scottish fashion designer Bill Gibb, who hailed from New Pitsligo. The work will be displayed at Aberdeen Art Gallery this year.

The writer will give the talk at The Suttie Arts Space at 6pm.

The two-hour event, which is supported by the Scottish Book Trust’s Live Literature programme, will start with a tour of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.