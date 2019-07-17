North-east writer opens book on history of lighthouse

A north-east author is preparing to publish a new book on the lighthouse close to his heart.

Michael Strachan is the collections manager at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh.

He has previously written books on the Bell Rock lighthouse off Arbroath and the Boys’ Brigade.

His next title, Kinnaird Head: An Illustrated History, is focusing on the iconic lighthouse which has been keeping mariners away from the shoreline for hundreds of years.

The original light at Kinnaird Head was established in December 1787 as a lantern fixed in the tower of the old castle.

It was the first lighthouse built by the Commissioners of Northern Lights and was only replaced in 1991.

Mr Strachan said he discovered some new facts about the beacon while carrying out his research in Edinburgh.

He was also given permission to access material at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses.

Mr Strachan said: “While researching the book I discovered some additional information about the final days of the castle and Lord Saltoun’s intentions for his almost ruined castle before the Northern Lighthouse Board was established.

“My favourite part of the research was reading through lighthouse designer Robert Stevenson’s letters to his foreman at Kinnaird Head when they were constructing the new tower.

“Before reading this correspondence we thought the tower was built from 1824, but it was built and lit by October 1823.

“The correspondence also gives us a clearer idea of how the lighthouse was built through the middle of the castle. There are even a few links to the building of the Bell Rock Lighthouse.

“Generally the book promotes Kinnaird Head as always being the exception to the rule.”

It was built from a castle and escaped the fate of every other lighthouse in Scotland and it evaded automation to become a museum.

Kinnaird Head: An Illustrated History will be launched at an event at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in September.