Wreath-laying serves as ‘a stark reminder’ of danger of asbestos

Wreaths have been laid in memory of north-east people who have passed away from asbestos-related diseases.

Clydeside Action on Asbestos Aberdeen, which supports those living with such diseases, hosted the memorial at the city’s Johnston Gardens yesterday.

The poignant ceremony saw a service held at the park to commemorate those who have lost their lives.

Phyllis Craig from CAA said: “Asbestos-related lung cancer and mesothelioma continues to kill around 5,000 people in the UK each year.

“Thousands more live with asbestosis, pleural thickening and pleural plaques.

“We want to ensure that every person in Aberdeen who has an asbestos-related condition is supported.

“For those with a terminal illness, navigating benefits alone when trying to come to terms with being terminally ill is extremely difficult and frustrating.

“We can take the stress of this away from the family by visiting them at home to give advice, fill in forms and help in any way we can.

“Our charity will fight for those who have died and continue to die from asbestos conditions.”

Unite representatives attended the ceremony, following continued campaigning for everyone to have the right to work in a healthy, safe environment.

Tommy Campbell, regional officer at Unite, said: “I am deeply honoured to be laying a wreath at this significant event.

“It is a stark reminder to us all that the use of asbestos continues to devastate lives.

“I know how valuable the service that CAA Aberdeen provides is and I am grateful that they are here for the people of Aberdeen who have been affected by this deadly legacy.

“Unite the Union will never forget those who have died from asbestos exposure and will continue to fight for those who are still alive.”

Ian and Olive Emslie, of Aberdeen, also attended the event to lay a wreath.

Mr Emslie has been diagnosed with an asbestos-related disease and regularly attends the CAA groups.

He said: “The support group is a great way to connect with people and realise that you are not alone. The groups are positive and informative and my wife and I really enjoy going along.

“We have lost countless group members over the years to asbestos-related disease and having a memorial gives us the opportunity to remember them.”