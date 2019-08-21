Wrap up warm and learn about Aberdeen’s bats

A bat walk is being held in an Aberdeen park at the weekend.

It takes place at Westfield Park in Bridge of Don on Saturday August 24 between 8.45-9.45pm.

Anyone taking part is asked to meet outside the Alex Collie Centre on Cardens Knowe.

Those going along are also advised to bring a torch and wrap up warmly.

Experts will use special bat detectors to listen to the creatures’ ultrasonic communications.

The event has been organised by the North East Scotland Bat Group.

The Bat Walk In The Park gathering is free and coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be available – although this does depend on the weather.

Any donations received on the night will go the North East Scotland Bat Group.

For more information about the bat group and the event, contact nesbatsgroup@gmail.com or visit nesbats.blogspot.com or facebook.com/nesbats/