Worst of wind over as Met Office record gusts of 60mph in north-east

Windy weather was set to continue today as gusts of more than 60mph were recorded.

Experts from the Met Office said high winds would continue to hit the north-east but the worst was over.

Yesterday the biggest gust was recorded at Peterhead Harbour at 61mph.

A spokesman for the Met Office told The Evening Express some of the strongest winds were recorded between 2pm and 3pm.

He said: “It will be windy again this morning but it won’t be as bad as the weather warning ends at 9am.

“It will continue to be windy across the east coast of Scotland as well.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

SEPA warned of potential high waves into today.

Strong winds forced the cancellation of the NorthLink ferry sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick last night, as well as the ferry sailing in the other direction which was due to arrive in the Granite City today.