Worley cuts another 1,900 jobs due to Covid-19

Engineering giant Worley has cut another 1,900 jobs globally in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The new figures, up to April 30, mean the Australia-headquartered company has reduced its headcount by 4,900 workers since January 31.

Worley, who operates in the North Sea out of Aberdeen, said in April that it had entered a 30-day redundancy consultation with its team there.

The energy services firm has been asked to clarify the number of jobs it has cut from its Aberdeen and UK workforce, which currently totals 3,100.

Worley announced the additional 1,900 during an “investor day” presentation this week, stating it had reduced its headcount of 56,000 down to 54,100 between March and April, primarily due to the effects of Covid-19.