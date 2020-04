Energy services giant Worley has revealed it has cut 3,000 jobs in response to the coronavirus pandemic and oil price crash.

The announcement comes after the Australia-headquartered contractor said it was in a redundancy consultation process with its North Sea team but did not reveal how many cuts will be made.

Worley said it has cut its global headcount by 5% between January 31 to March 31, from 59,000 down to 56,000.