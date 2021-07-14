Show Links
World’s oldest and largest toy shop Hamleys to open branch in Aberdeen

By Lauren Robertson
14/07/2021, 5:16 pm Updated: 14/07/2021, 5:46 pm
© SYSTEMHamleys opening at Union Square.
Hamleys opening at Union Square.

Aberdeen’s Union Square will be home to the newest branch of Hamleys.

The toy shop is the oldest and largest of its kind worldwide and is set to open in Aberdeen in late July.

There’s a promise to bring a world of fun and theater, as well as a number of jobs to the Aberdeen community.

Since opening its first store over 260 years ago, Hamleys has opened branches in over 160 locations worldwide, including London, Japan, Russia and China.

