World Whisky Day founder heads to north-east for tasting session

The man who founded World Whisky Day is set to visit the north-east to meet with enthusiasts.

Blair Bowman, a whisky consultant, will host his Drams in the Dark evening at Maryculter House on October 31.

Guests will be able to enjoy a safari-style whisky tasting around the ancient building and grounds.

Mr Bowman said: “I am very much looking forward to hosting Drams in the Dark at Maryculter House later this month.

“I only host a few of these whisky tastings per year, but I leapt at the opportunity to come up to beautiful Royal Deeside and deliver what I hope will be a completely immersive feast for all the senses.”

Maryculter House managing director Peter Walker said: “It’s a real coup for us to have Blair Bowman hosting this exciting experience. His knowledge on the world of whisky is second to none and is matched only by his passion for Scotland’s national drink.”