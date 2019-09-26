World War 2 paratrooper Sandy Cortmann gets hero’s welcome in return to Aberdeen

Legendary paratrooper Sandy Cortmann has received a hero’s welcome on his return to Aberdeen.

Sandy, 97, took part in a tandem parachute jump last week – 75 years after participating in Operation Market Garden.

At the age of 22 Sandy jumped into Arnhem in the Netherlands.

Now, after returning to Fairview Care Home, he was welcomed back by residents and staff who hosted a party for the man they described as “our hero”.

They were joined by Lord Provost Barney Crockett and members of the Airborne Alliance.