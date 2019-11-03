World of Outlander to be explored at Aberdeen library

A festival that explores different aspects of society is to return to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen University’s Festival of Social Science will take place next week with a packed series of events and talks.

The event will launch at Aberdeen City Library this Saturday with Outlander Fandoms, an exploration of Scottish identity and a journey though the world of Outlander, the award-winning historical drama.

The festival will continue throughout the week looking into aspects of Scottish culture.

Festival organiser Chris Croly said: “The line-up for the festival this year shows a wide range of diversity of topics, reflecting the strength and diversity of social science across the university.

“There are so many researchers working on different aspects of social science and our festival this year takes in subjects that are as broad as food insecurity in Aberdeen today, the archaeology of the city to our wonderful relationship with birds.”

Full details of the programme, which are also available at Aberdeen city libraries, the Sir Duncan Rice Library and the Aberdeen Maritime Museum, are available at www.abdn.ac.uk/foss