World of Enchantment as Disney on Ice skates towards Aberdeen

The magical world of Disney on Ice is poised to return to Aberdeen next year with some of the world’s best loved characters in tow.

Worlds of Enchantment will take audiences on captivating escapades to four magical locations – including Radiator Springs from Cars, Andy’s house for adventures with the Toy Story 3 gang, the underwater kingdom of Ariel from The Little Mermaid and the wintry landscape of Arendelle from Disney’s Frozen.

Told by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, the tales are sure to leave the arena spellbound.

Producer Kenneth Feld said: “Worlds of Enchantment connects classic and new Disney stories.

“Audiences will be blown away in Radiator Springs when they encounter the unforgettable crew of animated cars, built to scale and live on ice.

“They will see their all-time favourites like The Little Mermaid and discover the world of Arendelle with Frozen.

“To be the first to introduce the Frozen story live on ice and to be entrusted with the beloved Toy Story characters is incredible, and we are thrilled to bring these heartwarming tales to families across the globe.

“The arena instantly transforms into Arendelle as we bring our audience to the North Mountain.

“To convey the world of the toys and create the proper toy-to-human scale, we manipulated the size of the props and costumes to make live skaters – and even the audience – seem toy size.”

Audiences can expect to see other characters including the likes of Lightning McQueen, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Elsa and Anna, and the hilarious snowman Olaf.

“From the contemporary feel of Cars and Toy Story 3 to the timeless quality of The Little Mermaid, along with the phenomenon of Frozen, audiences will see four completely different Disney worlds brought to life,” Kenneth added.

“All of this provides a value that is truly unparalleled in the world of live family entertainment. More than ever before, there’s something for everyone.”

Director of sales and marketing for AECC Louise Stewart said: “The Disney On Ice shows are very popular in the North-east so it’s great to see them back for 2018, they are a great family show for all ages.”

The show will be in Aberdeen from May 2 until May 6 with nine performances scheduled.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on October 20.