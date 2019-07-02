World leading choir to perform at Aberdeen charity concert

One of the world’s leading youth choirs will perform in Aberdeen in aid of charity.

Exaudi, who have travelled to Scotland from Melbourne in Australia for a number of concerts, will perform with the choirs of VSA’s Sing Sing Sing event tonight in Aberdeen.

The event has raised more than £75,000 since it started four years ago.

Organiser Laura Pike said: “Exaudi are a group of young adult singers united by their love of performing a wide range of choral music.

“They perform regularly around Melbourne and have had recent tours to the Northern Territory, Singapore and Malaysia.

“It was a chance conversation which led to inviting this wonderful choir to sing with us, as well as giving all our choirs another platform to celebrate their talent.”

The event will be held in Queen’s Cross Church from 7.15pm. Tickets are available on the door and cost £10 for adults and £8 for concessions.