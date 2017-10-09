Monday, October 9th 2017 Show Links
World first for Aberdeen firm as it brings drone to market in ‘major development’

by Rebecca Buchan
09/10/2017, 8:39 am
An Aberdeen-based firm has announced the deployment of the world’s first Ultrasonic Thickness Testing (UT) drone.

Texo Drone Survey and Inspection, the dedicated oil and gas services division of Texo DSI, has designed the UAV which allows the firm to undertake a wide range of thickness measurement applications and is able to ascertain precise measurements on both flat and curved surfaces.

The piece of equipment has been deployed across a wide range of sectors, including both offshore and onshore wind turbine structures, telecoms and maritime assets and is said to be around 20 times faster than traditional methods of carrying out surveys.

 

