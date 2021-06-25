World-famous Red Arrows to return to Peterhead Scottish Week

The world-famous Red Arrows will take to the sky above Peterhead in a display to celebrate Scottish Week next month.

Plans are underway to celebrate Peterhead’s Scottish Week after last year’s event was held entirely online due to the pandemic.

Although this should be their 60th anniversary of the group decided to postpone the celebrations until next year.

Chairwoman Karen Day explained: “It’s our 59th and a half one because it should actually be our 60th year. We’ve held off because obviously there is going to be lots of nice and big exciting things happening, but it’s not the 60th celebration that we’d hoped for. So, next year will be our 60th instead.

“We were the first Scottish Gala week to go virtual last year, we did the whole thing virtually. This year is going to be a blend of virtual and outdoor events.”

The Red Arrows

The Royal Air Force performance is the first event to be announced for Scottish Week and will take place on Wednesday, July 21 at 7pm.

This will be the first time the Red Arrows have jetted to the town since 2018, when the aerobic team delighted a crowd of thousands gathered at the Peterhead Lido.

Ms Day said: “It’s what the town needed to be honest, we are looking for a big boost after the not so good last 17 months that we’ve had. It’s something for the whole town to come together, I suppose it’s like a symbol of things are eventually getting back to normal.”

“We would also like to thank enormously our sponsors of the event Peterhead Port Authority, ASCO and Maritime Developments Limited. Without their generosity the display would have not been possible. ” She added.

Chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority, Simon Brebner, explained that they are delighted to continue sponsoring the Peterhead Scottish Week. He believes that the aerobatic display of the Red Arrows will be the highlight of the event.

Michael Ramsay, ASCO general manager, added: “We are particularly pleased to be joining with our colleagues across Peterhead Port Authority, as co-sponsor of the Red Arrows display. It is sure to be one of the week’s highlights and we can’t wait to see them in action.”