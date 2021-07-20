The world-famous Red Arrows will take to the skies above Peterhead in a display to celebrate Scottish Week.

Peterhead Scottish Week is under way after being held entirely online last year due to the pandemic.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) performance is considered to be one of the main highlights this week as they return to Peterhead for the eighth time.

This will be the first time the Red Arrows have jetted to the town since 2018, when the aerobic team delighted a crowd of thousands.

Karen Day, chairwoman for Peterhead Scottish Week, explained that she thinks the display is the “big boost” the town needs after the past year.

She added: “It’s something for the whole town to come together, I suppose it’s like a symbol of things are eventually getting back to normal.”

Where and when will they be performing?

The display will take place tomorrow (July 21) at 7pm at Peterhead Bay.

Prior to the fly pass, there will be pipe bands performing from 6.30pm and a kipper barbecue courtesy from the 41 Club.

On their Facebook page, Peterhead Scottish Week has advised of some road closures ahead of the event.

The Lido car park will be closed to all traffic from tonight (July 20) in preparation for the event.

Once the road closure is in place it is advised there will be no access to Lido Brae.

There is also a road closure notice in place on South Road from the Skerry Drive junction to the Links Terrace junction. This means that there is no parking along South Road.

The group ask that everyone attending adheres to the Scottish Government guidelines and follows social distancing measures.

The Red Arrows will visit RAF Lossiemouth

RAF Lossiemouth will also be hosting a drive in air display tomorrow.

The events kick-off virtually on their Facebook page at 12noon for a special series of videos capturing highlights and successes of the last year.

This will be followed by a welcome from Group Captain Layden and MP Leo Docherty, Minister for Defence People and Veterans.

At 1.30pm the RAF Typhoon display will take to the skies for a performance before the Red Arrows swoop in at 2pm.

It is advised that any public land north of the airfield will provide a great view of the display.

Various roads around Lossiemouth will be closed between 12.30pm and 3pm while the display takes place. There will also be no waiting in the areas between 10am and 5pm.