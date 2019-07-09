World famous photographer to be first exhibition in redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery

A world famous photographer’s work is to be the first exhibition in redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Martin Parr, a leading British photographer, is the first of many artists and photographers to have an exhibition in the new BP Galleries.

The exhibition, presented by Aberdeen Art Gallery and Magnum Photos, will feature two works by the photographer, Think of Scotland and Aberdeen at Leisure.

Martin is known for his unique views and perspectives in his photos, and has directed videos for The Pet Shop Boys and a series of shorts for the BBC.

The photographer travelled across Scotland over a 25-year period to document and create the piece Think of Scotland.

Martin said: “It’s a very beautiful country and the people are great. The social scene is interesting. It’s different from where I live in Bristol, it’s rougher and more engaging and quite dramatic. That difference really appeals to me.”

Aberdeen Art Gallery specially commissioned the second work, Aberdeen at Leisure, which features Aberdeen locals in a broad range of spaces including sporting venues, places of worship and nightclubs.

Martin said: “I am excited to share my portrait of Aberdeen with the citizens who appear in it. There is never a better audience than the subjects themselves, who are pictured here enjoying the incredible variety of leisure activities Aberdeen has to offer.”

© Martin Parr

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, said: “The major investment in Aberdeen Art Gallery means that we can attract world class exhibitions such as Martin Parr: Think of Scotland to the city, which people would otherwise have had to travel considerable distances to see, enjoy and be inspired by.

“We know from the experiences of other cities around the world who have invested in this way that the arts can be a transforming force in the fortunes of any city or region.”

The Art Gallery will re-open to the public on Saturday 2 November following a landmark redevelopment.

Martin Parr: Think of Scotland and Aberdeen at Leisure will run from the re-opening of Aberdeen Art Gallery until Sunday 23 February 2020. Admission is free of charge.